PDT Partners LLC Sells 388 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

AWR opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

About American States Water

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.