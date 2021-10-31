PEAKDEFI Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $254.13 million and $972,959.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,394,365,707 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,837,018 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.