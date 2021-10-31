Peanut Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $301,816.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peanut has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00220938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00097029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

