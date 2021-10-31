Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.31. 33,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 61,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pediapharm to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$63.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$21.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediapharm Company Profile (TSE:MDP)

