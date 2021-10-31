Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wickes Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

LON WIX opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.54. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a market cap of £556.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

