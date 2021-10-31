Peel Hunt Upgrades Entain (LON:ENT) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain (LON:ENT) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 2,048 ($26.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,016.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,833.30. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock has a market cap of £12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

