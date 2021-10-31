Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Stephens

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $108.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

PAG opened at $106.05 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

