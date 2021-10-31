Pepemon Pepeballs Hits One Day Volume of $18,794.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 36% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $2.05 million and $18,794.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $146.30 or 0.00241229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars.

