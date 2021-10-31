Peter H. Blum Buys 10,000 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter H. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MIND Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter H. Blum bought 30,000 shares of MIND Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

Shares of MIND stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 257.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MIND Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.