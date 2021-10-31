Peter J. Sills Sells 2,631 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $127,261.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

