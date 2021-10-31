Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,735.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $93,735.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

