Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $888.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.