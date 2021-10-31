Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

NYSE PM opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

