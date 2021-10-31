Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,023 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Photronics worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Photronics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.