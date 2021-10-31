PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00226535 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00096744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 85,347,346 coins and its circulating supply is 15,706,703 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

