Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MHI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

