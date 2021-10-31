Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MHI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.21.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
