Piper Sandler Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $585.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $703.33.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $698.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $650.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

