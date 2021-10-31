Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $8.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.69. The stock had a trading volume of 102,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,183. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $168.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

