Piper Sandler Weighs in on adidas AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for adidas in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $163.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. adidas has a 1 year low of $147.88 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

