Piper Sandler Weighs in on Farmers National Banc Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,198 shares of company stock worth $241,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

