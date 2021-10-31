Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Merchants Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRME. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

