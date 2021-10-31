Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Cap of $51,182.10

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $51,182.10 and approximately $76.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

