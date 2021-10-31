Pivotal Research Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $385.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.64.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $289.40 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

