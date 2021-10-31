PJT Partners Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of PJT opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

