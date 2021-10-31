Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Seaport Research Partners to “Neutral”

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by Seaport Research Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

