Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Down to $23.79

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $20.50. Plantronics shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 6,970 shares trading hands.

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

