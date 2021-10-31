Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 143,400 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of CF Industries worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Shares of CF stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

