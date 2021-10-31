Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 141,299 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141,299 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

XENE stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

