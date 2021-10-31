Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 897,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mattel by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.21% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

