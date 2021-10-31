Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.59 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.04 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

