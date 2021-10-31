Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,918 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in APA by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 182,585 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in APA by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 146,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 91,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,039,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 196,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is -23.15%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

