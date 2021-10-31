Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,775,363 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,775,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.65 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

