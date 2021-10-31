Polkastarter Hits One Day Volume of $23.44 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $205.40 million and approximately $23.44 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00223172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00096592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

