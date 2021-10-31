PolkaWar Market Cap Hits $6.94 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $6.05 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 193% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00069739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00105492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.49 or 1.00245407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.55 or 0.06939676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,843,448 coins and its circulating supply is 17,593,448 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars.

