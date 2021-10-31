Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $518.13 and last traded at $516.21, with a volume of 955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $506.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $18,604,644. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 103.0% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

