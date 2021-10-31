Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.61 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $34.46 million and $2.61 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $12.05 or 0.00019806 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.17 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.29 or 0.06955801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

