Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of PRCH opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $997,792 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

