Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

POR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. 1,099,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,954. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

