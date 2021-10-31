Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 546.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Postal Realty Trust worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $11,284,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 182,708 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 114.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

PSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

