Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives GBX 175.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.33 ($2.29).

PHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.01) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

