Primas Price Hits $0.0252 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.33 million and $3.40 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.00315026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.