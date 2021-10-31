Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 115.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,904. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

