Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after buying an additional 118,817 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USMC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

