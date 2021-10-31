Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,715. Principal Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

