Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $65,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $144.96 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

