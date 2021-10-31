Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.94

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.