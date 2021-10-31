Prosus’ (PROSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

