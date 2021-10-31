Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PRYMY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,248. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRYMY. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

