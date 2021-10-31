Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,654 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

