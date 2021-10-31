Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 801,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 88,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $9,164,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 37.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 735,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 201,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $2,336,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

